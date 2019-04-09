Susan Smith Sox COLUMBIA - Susan Smith Sox, 71, passed away on April 4, 2019, Columbia, SC after a short illness. She was born in Columbia, South Carolina and was the daughter of George Frederick Smith (deceased 1999), and Louise Lockamy Smith (deceased 2009). She graduated from Dreher High School and Midlands Technical College in Columbia. For more than 30 years, Susan worked for the Department of Corrections as Administrative Assistant to the Deputy Commissioner for Program Services. She retired in 2001. Susan is survived by a son, M Travis Gilham, and grandchildren William and Jennifer Gilham, all of San Antonio, Texas; a sister, Linda Smith Hughes of Columbia, and former husband, John T Sox, Sr of Columbia. Susan is predeceased by a brother, Gerald F Smith, 2018. Susie was Aunt to three nieces and four great nieces. A private memorial service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019. Friends may visit between 6:00-8:00 p.m. at 4200 Havana Court in Forest Acres, South Carolina. Susan was a dog lover and animal advocate. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter, pawmettolifeline.org, (803) 465-9150, or to the .
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Sox.
Published in The State on Apr. 9, 2019