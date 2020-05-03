Susanne L. Asciutto
Susanne L. Asciutto IRMO Susanne L. Asciutto, 53, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27th. She was a graduate of Irmo High School (1985) and worked for the University of South Carolina for 17 years. She was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Chapin, SC. She devoted her life to raising her daughter and creating a home filled with love.Sue never met a stranger! She loved all those around her, made everyone laugh, and created a life full of joy. She is survived by her father and mother, Walter and Rose Lardner as well as her brother, Patrick Lardner. In addition, left to honor Sue's memory are her daughter, Hannah Anderson and her husband, Gary J. Asciutto, Sr. A private Funeral Mass will be held at a later date atOur Lady of the Lake CatholicChurch Chapin, SC. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Diabetes Association in Sue's memory would be very much appreciated. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. Online register at barr-price.com 803-356-4411

Published in The State on May 3, 2020.
