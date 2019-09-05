Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susie Mae Love. View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Send Flowers Obituary

Susie Mae Love COLUMBIA - Susie Mae Love was born on April 12, 1942, in Abbeville, South Carolina to the late Levi Sr and Lovena Scott Ellison. She was affectionately known as "Big Susie." She departed this life on Friday, August 30, 2019. Susie retired from the State of SC where she worked over 30 years with Richland School District One at Crayton Middle School. She was also employed with the South Carolina Department of Mental Health as a baker. Susie was a devoted member of Bethlehem Baptist Church College Place. Susie leaves to cherish her memories: her devoted sons, Nathaniel (Juanita) and Stanley (Andrena) Love; her sisters, Margaret (Ollie) Atchinson and Mary Alice (Marion) Oates; her grandchildren, Nashaun (Christi) Burns, Travis (Natasha) Burns, Crystal (John) Inabinet, Wilhemena Burns, Miquel Dixon, Susan (Tyrone) Love-Smith and Dorothy Nicole Love; her great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends. The homegoing service for Ms. Love will be held Friday, September 6, 2019, 12:00 PM at B Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1028 Eastman Street with burial in the church cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

