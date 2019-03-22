Sutorey McKanzie King COLUMBIA - Mr. Sutorey McKanzie King was born February 21, 1984 in Columbia, SC. He was the beloved son of the late Sandra K. Brown and Climmel Brown, Sr. He departed this life to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Palmetto Health Richland in Columbia, SC. "Torey" was educated in the public schools of Richland County. Torey was known for doing home improvement repairs. He was employed with Mack's Home Improvement. Those left to cherish his fond and precious memories are his fianc‚, Tierra Boyd; two sons, DaShan King and Sincere Julius; one daughter, Shardae King; four brothers, Kozie King, Trent Green, Douglas Brown, and Climmel Brown Jr; five sisters, Kizzy Brown, Nikki Brown, Sherl Jones Logan, Sharon Brown, and Lisa (Jeffery) Moon; one God-sister, Keimari Spann; one aunt, Felicia Gibbs; one uncle, Benjamin Gibbs; one grand uncle, Levester Spann; one grand aunt, Dorothy Spann; two God-sons; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loving relatives and dear friends, all of whom will miss him dearly. The homegoing service for Mr. King will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 3:00 PM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Serenity Memorial Gardens. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 22, 2019