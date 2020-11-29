1/
Suzanne Bowman
1936 - 2020
Suzanne Boyd Jones Bowman
April 12, 1936 - November 21, 2020
Irmo, South Carolina - Suzanne Boyd Jones Bowman (Suzy) passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. There will be a small burial service in Fort Jackson National Cemetery because of the pandemic with a memorial service at a later date.
Suzy was born in Umatilla, FL on April 12, 1936. She was the daughter of the late Betty Boyd Jones and Paul Floyd Jones. She graduated from Elizabethton, TN High School, attended Maryville College, Maryville, TN and graduated from Temple University, Philadelphia, PA in Medical Technology. She worked in Staunton, VA and Knoxville, TN before becoming a full time homemaker and mother. She was a lifelong Presbyterian, serving in many capacities in different churches. She had been a member of Seven Oaks Presbyterian Church, Columbia, since 1995. She was married for 61 years to Harold Edward (Hal) Bowman. She moved around from Tennessee, Alabama, Virginia, New Jersey, and Virginia before retiring to Irmo, SC in 1994.
She leaves behind husband, Harold E. Bowman; son, James Harold (Carla Gray) Bowman of Melbourne, FL; daughter, Ann Elizabeth Bowman of Raleigh, NC; grandsons, William James Bowman of Vancouver, BC, Matthew Thomas Bowman (Annie) and great-grandchildren, Janie Marie, Jacob Matthew, and Jackson Harold Bowman, all of Bloomfield, IN.; and a sister, Patricia Claire Jones, of Oak Ridge, TN. She was predeceased by a sister, Betty Anne Jones and a great-granddaughter Jamie Addison Bowman.
Memorials may be made to Seven Oaks Presbyterian Church, 530 St. Andrews Road, Columbia, SC 29210.
Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.



Published in The State on Nov. 29, 2020.
