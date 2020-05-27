Suzanne Coleman LEXINGTON - Suzanne Coleman passed away at home on Saturday, May 23 with her family by her side. She was born January 9, 1932 in Aire sur L'Adour, France to the late Raymond and Maria Jaudet (Darfay.) Later she became an American Citizen. She met her husband Robert Coleman, who was an American GI, and married him February 16, 1957. This year they were able to celebrate 63 years of marriage. Suzy loved her family. She also loved her church family at Lexington Shepherd Church of the Nazarene. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Coleman; her daughters, Cathy Lewis (David) and Caroline Romore (Pasquale); her grandchildren, Chris, Danielle, Robert and Jessica; her great grandson, Richard Dean III; and a host of loving nieces and nephews. Suzanne is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Andre Jaudet. Visitation will be available for small groups on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. 5 p.m. at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Cremetorium, Lexington Chapel, 609 Northwood Rd. Lexington, SC 29071. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Columbia MSA hospice care and Lexington Shepherd Church of the Nazarene. Online register at Barr-Price.com 803-356-4411
Published in The State on May 27, 2020.