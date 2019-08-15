Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzanne Cyr Amick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Suzanne Cyr Amick LEXINGTON - Suzanne Cyr Amick, 72, of Lexington, South Carolina passed away peacefully August 9, 2019 at MUSC Hospital. She was born in Gary, IN on July 27, 1947 to the late Paul and Donna Jean Cyr. She is preceded in death by her brother Patrick Cyr, and is survived by her brothers Thomas Cyr and Michael Cyr; her husband, Bill; her daughters, Traysie Amick and Shannon Osborne; her son Ryan Amick (Michelle Jewell); and her grandsons, William and Ethan Osborne. Sue grew up in Falls Church, VA, graduated from George C. Marshall High School and attended Sacred Heart College. She graduated from the University of South Carolina with a BA in English Education in 1970. At USC, Suzanne was the Lambda Chi Alpha sweetheart and represented the fraternity in the Miss Garnet and Black contest at USC; where she finished first runner up. More importantly, she met her lifelong love, William R. Amick at USC and married him on May 17, 1969. She was grateful for the opportunity to spend her life with him for over 50 years. Suzanne was blessed with three loving children, Traysie, Shannon and Ryan; and two awesome grandchildren, William and Ethan Osborne. She was most proud that, "We raised three kind, self-sufficient, contributing members of society who are not presently incarcerated." Suzanne never wasted a moment of her life. Over thirteen years she taught English, at Dover High School in New Jersey, Fulmer Middle School, Ft. Jackson, and Richland One Adult Education. As a teacher, building a student's self-esteem was more important to her than if they left their participles dangling. She spent the next seven years as a professional actor on camera and on stage. A lifelong learner, she went on to formally study interior design while caring for her widowed mother. Later in life, Suzanne became an elder at Cherokee Presbyterian Church (CPC) where she served as the Head of Fellowship and was a member of the Guidance Team for the development of CPC's new location. She also volunteered at Thornwell Home in Clinton and Presbyterian Home in West Columbia. Sue was a fierce woman. She survived two bouts with cancer before being diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Realizing there was no support group in SC for IPF, Sue and Carolyn Brooks joined forces to create one. Sue never met a stranger and adored her collections of dear friends: her church family, bible study group, Fulmer Middle School teachers group, Lexington Villa group, Quail Hollow group, and her Sacred Heart group. Once you were a part of her heart, you stayed there. She was the life of any party. Sue relished the opportunity to celebrate. She didn't care if she was the worst dancer on the floor; she still hit it. She didn't care that she couldn't sing; she lifted her voice with abandon. Her laugh would ring out above all others, especially if the joke was on her. She held on to her sense of joy and humor until her final breath. There were so many things that brought her delight: entertaining, interior design, Charleston and the beach at Isle of Palms, Asheville, world travel, and being with family and friends. Sue happily spent her last days in a cabin on Lake Murray with her loving husband surrounded by family and friends. "I hope I have been a good wife, parent, friend, and a faithful servant to God." There will be a Celebration Service held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church, 5503 Sunset Blvd, Lexington, SC 29072 at 1:30PM. Pastor Rob Cely, of CPC, will be officiating. To honor her generous spirit, we ask that contributions may be made to Cherokee Presbyterian Church or The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation in lieu of flowers. Cherokee Presbyterian Church, 3622 Augusta Hwy. Gilbert SC, 29054

