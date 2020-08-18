1/1
Swayze LeGrand
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Swayze's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Swayze LeGrand COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Melvin Swayze LeGrand, 66, will be held Thursday at 3:00 p.m. at Spears Creek Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the Church Cemetery. The Rev. Greg Sweet will officiate. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spears Creek Baptist Church. Mr. LeGrand passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020. Born in Columbia, he was a son of the late Melvin McCoy LeGrand and Earline Jacobs LeGrand. Mr. LeGrand was a member of Spears Creek Baptist Church where he formerly served as the youth leader, Sunday school teacher, deacon, and was currently a choir member. He was an avid Gamecock fan and a member of the Gamecock Club. Surviving are his wife, Debra Delk LeGrand; sons, Dexter LeGrand (Lauren), Devin Swayze LeGrand (Ashleigh Myers); brothers, Wayne LeGrand (Pauline), Gerald LeGrand, J.L. LeGrand (Debra); a sister-in-law, Pam Delk; a mother-in-law, Libby Delk; and numerous nieces and nephews. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Powers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Spears Creek Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Burial
Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powers Funeral Home
832 Ridgeway Rd
Lugoff, SC 29078
(803) 408-8711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved