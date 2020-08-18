Swayze LeGrand COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Melvin Swayze LeGrand, 66, will be held Thursday at 3:00 p.m. at Spears Creek Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the Church Cemetery. The Rev. Greg Sweet will officiate. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spears Creek Baptist Church. Mr. LeGrand passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020. Born in Columbia, he was a son of the late Melvin McCoy LeGrand and Earline Jacobs LeGrand. Mr. LeGrand was a member of Spears Creek Baptist Church where he formerly served as the youth leader, Sunday school teacher, deacon, and was currently a choir member. He was an avid Gamecock fan and a member of the Gamecock Club. Surviving are his wife, Debra Delk LeGrand; sons, Dexter LeGrand (Lauren), Devin Swayze LeGrand (Ashleigh Myers); brothers, Wayne LeGrand (Pauline), Gerald LeGrand, J.L. LeGrand (Debra); a sister-in-law, Pam Delk; a mother-in-law, Libby Delk; and numerous nieces and nephews. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net
.