Sybil Jackson CAMDEN - Funeral services for Sybil Baker Jackson, 80, of Camden, SC, will be held at Antioch Baptist Church on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 12:00 noon. The family will receive friends at 11:00 AM 1 hour prior to the service in Antioch Baptist Church Sanctuary. Rev. Dr. Danny Hedgepath and Dr. Wofford Caughman will officiate. Burial will follow in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, 1875 Antioch Road, Camden, SC 29020. Sybil Baker Jackson was born June 10, 1939. The widow of Clayton Jackson, Sr. died on November 1, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Willie Herbert Baker, Ola Hawkins Baker Boykin and stepfather Ned J. Boykin. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Camden, SC. Sybil is survived by her son, Clayton Jackson, Jr of Columbia, SC; sister, Betty Caughman of Dalziel, SC; brother, Jerry Baker (Betty) of Camden, SC and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased in death by four brothers, John, Bill, Edward and Ray Baker; two sisters, Willene Gates and Mildred Faulkenberry. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online for the Jackson family at www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Nov. 4, 2019