Sybil Jackson (1939 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sybil Jackson.
Service Information
Kornegay Funeral Home - Camden Chapel - Camden
1112 Fair Street
Camden, SC
29020
(803)-432-3583
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sybil Jackson CAMDEN - Funeral services for Sybil Baker Jackson, 80, of Camden, SC, will be held at Antioch Baptist Church on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 12:00 noon. The family will receive friends at 11:00 AM 1 hour prior to the service in Antioch Baptist Church Sanctuary. Rev. Dr. Danny Hedgepath and Dr. Wofford Caughman will officiate. Burial will follow in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, 1875 Antioch Road, Camden, SC 29020. Sybil Baker Jackson was born June 10, 1939. The widow of Clayton Jackson, Sr. died on November 1, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Willie Herbert Baker, Ola Hawkins Baker Boykin and stepfather Ned J. Boykin. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Camden, SC. Sybil is survived by her son, Clayton Jackson, Jr of Columbia, SC; sister, Betty Caughman of Dalziel, SC; brother, Jerry Baker (Betty) of Camden, SC and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased in death by four brothers, John, Bill, Edward and Ray Baker; two sisters, Willene Gates and Mildred Faulkenberry. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online for the Jackson family at www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Nov. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.