Sylvester "Bubba" Daniels RIDGEWAY - Sylvester "Bubba" Daniels, 67, of Ridgeway, SC passed on June 15, 2019. He is survived by his daughters; Tasheba Daniels and Sylvetta Thompson, Columbia, SC Funeral service will be 11:00AM (10:00Am viewing) Friday. June 21, 2019 @ St. Matthews #1 Baptist Church, Winnsboro, SC, with burial in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, June 20, 2019 from 1pm to 7pm @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180.
Published in The State on June 20, 2019