Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvester Gordon. View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Service 11:00 AM Bethlehem Baptist Church 1028 Eastman Street Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sylvester Gordon COLUMBIA - Mr. Sylvester Gordon of 1508 Cody Street departed this earthly life on December 24, 2019, at White Oak Manor of Columbia. He was born on October 16, 1929, to the late James and Queen Victoria Gordon of Daleville, Mississippi. He received his education in the public-school system of Mississippi. At a young age, he joined the Armed Forces. He was united in marriage to Mrs. Charlotte Turnipseed. He worked in many capacities. He was a Blue Ribbon cab driver, and employed at Craft Farrow state mental hospital for many years. He became interested in working with the funeral home industry and was employed by several Funeral Homes. He was a dedicated member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. Those left to cherish his memory are daughter, Peggy Turnipseed; son, Sylvester (Nicole) Turnipseed; granddaughter, Brittany Turnipseed (Carl) Grooms; brothers, Rev. Leo Gordon and Frank Gordon; sister-in-law Emma (Foster) McDougal; 4 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends all of which will miss him dearly. The homegoing service for Mr. Sylvester Gordon will be Friday, January 3, 2020, 11:00 AM at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1028 Eastman Street, Columbia, SC with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

Sylvester Gordon COLUMBIA - Mr. Sylvester Gordon of 1508 Cody Street departed this earthly life on December 24, 2019, at White Oak Manor of Columbia. He was born on October 16, 1929, to the late James and Queen Victoria Gordon of Daleville, Mississippi. He received his education in the public-school system of Mississippi. At a young age, he joined the Armed Forces. He was united in marriage to Mrs. Charlotte Turnipseed. He worked in many capacities. He was a Blue Ribbon cab driver, and employed at Craft Farrow state mental hospital for many years. He became interested in working with the funeral home industry and was employed by several Funeral Homes. He was a dedicated member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. Those left to cherish his memory are daughter, Peggy Turnipseed; son, Sylvester (Nicole) Turnipseed; granddaughter, Brittany Turnipseed (Carl) Grooms; brothers, Rev. Leo Gordon and Frank Gordon; sister-in-law Emma (Foster) McDougal; 4 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends all of which will miss him dearly. The homegoing service for Mr. Sylvester Gordon will be Friday, January 3, 2020, 11:00 AM at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1028 Eastman Street, Columbia, SC with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com Published in The State on Jan. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close