Sylvia Delores Adams COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Ms. Sylvia Delores Adams will be held Tuesday 11:00 a.m. (viewing 10:00 a.m.) at Bishops' Memorial A.M.E. Church, with burial to follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Monday beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Adams.
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Published in The State on Apr. 8, 2019