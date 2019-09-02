Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Hartin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sylvia M. Hartin COLUMBIA A funeral service for Sylvia Mason Hartin, 81, of Columbia will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at St. Andrews Baptist Church, 230 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29210 with the Reverend Dr. Ronald "Dee" Vaughan officiating. The family will receive friends 12-1:00 p.m. in the chapel of the church. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery. Mrs. Hartin was born September 27, 1937 in Richland County, SC and passed away on August 31, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Blondelle C. Mason. Sylvia received her degree in Home Economics from Columbia College. She taught in Richland School District 1, Orangeburg County, as well as Richland-Lexington School District 5. She was a longtime member of St. Andrews Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School. Sylvia loved music and singing she was also prize-winning baker at the South Carolina State Fair, winning ribbons for her pound cakes and cookies. Surviving are her loving husband of over 54 years, William "Bill" E. Hartin; daughters, Tracey Hartin Bradley of Elgin; Melissa Lynn Hartin of West Columbia; grandchildren, Josh Bradley, and Aaron Bradley. Those who preceded her in death include her late mother, Blondelle Mason. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrews Baptist Church, 230 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29210. Online condolences may be sent to

Published in The State on Sept. 2, 2019

