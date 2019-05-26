Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Jollie. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Sylvia Jollie COLUMBIA - On Friday, May 24, 2019, Sylvia Jollie, beloved sister, mother, grandmother, and friend passed on to her eternal reward. Sylvia was born on April 8, 1934, the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Pierina Borghi. She attended Columbia High School and received her Associates degree from the University of South Carolina. She spent over thirty years serving the people of this state in her position at the Department of Social Services. Sylvia will always be remembered for her compassion for others and her need to give and nurture. Always quick to compliment and serve others she will be welcomed in heaven but sorely missed. She was a steadfast member of St. Peter's Church, a choir member, and a member of the 5-0 Club. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Jollie. She is survived by her brother, Aldo Borghi; daughter, Stefanie Hayes (Travis); her son, Joseph Jollie; and her grandchildren, Laney and Jordan Hayes. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. A celebration of her life will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. Please sign the online guestbook at

