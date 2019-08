Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Leviner Hook. View Sign Service Information Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium 609 Northwood Road Lexington , SC 29071 (803)-356-4411 Send Flowers Obituary

Sylvia Leviner Hook LEXINGTON -- Sylvia Leviner Hook age 72 was born to late John Everett Leviner and Mary Ellen Hendrix Leviner. Born at Marlboro General Hospital on May 24th 1947. She passed away at 10:26am on July 31st 2019. She was a sister, a daughter, a wife, a mother, a Grandma, Great Grandma and a friend. An amazing woman who was loving and kind. She put everyone before herself. She was a fighter. Sylvia loved to go shopping and wearing her husband out. Sylvia loved going to the beach, coloring and being with her great grand kids. Sylvia had a big family who consisted of the late John JR (Carolyn), Robert (Marie), Mary (Jerry), Phillip (Georgia), Jennings, Vicki, Alice, and Brack. Sylvia is survived by her husband Horace Weldon Hook. They had been married almost 50 years on August 24th. Son Michael (Rosie). Grandchildren Meranda (Scott), Maegan (Joshua), and Matthew (Lindsay). Great grandchildren Keana, Kason, Remi, Harper, Jasmine, Lillian, Amelia, Payton, and Alaina. Sylvia's visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8pm at Barr Price Funeral Home in Lexington SC. Her funeral will be at 1pm on Saturday At Barr Price Funeral Home in Lexington SC, then we will lay her body to rest at Southland Memorial Gardens in West Columbia SC.

