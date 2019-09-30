Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Little. View Sign Service Information Kornegay Funeral Home - Camden Chapel - Camden 1112 Fair Street Camden , SC 29020 (803)-432-3583 Send Flowers Obituary

Sylvia Little CAMDEN - Sylvia Brannan Campbell Little, 87, died Saturday, September 28, 2019. Born in Camden, SC on May 27, 1932 to Maurice Fulton Campbell, Sr. and Edna Jones Campbell, she graduated from Edmunds High School in Sumter, SC where she was a majorette and led the high school band under the direction of the late James D. Pritchard, Sr., later the Director of USC Bands. She was a graduate of the University of South Carolina where she was a majorette in the USC Band and a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. After a high school teaching career at Joseph Kershaw Academy, she served as the finance director of the Kershaw County Council on Aging for thirty-five years. She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Camden. She is survived by her brother, Maurice Fulton "Bubba" Campbell, Jr. (Anne) of Columbia, SC; daughter, Maurisa Brannan "Risa" Hudson (Larry) of Columbia, SC; son, Thomas Lee Little, III (Patti) of Columbia, SC; son, George Campbell Little (Teresa) of Camden, SC; granddaughter, Meredith Little Floyd (Will) of Camden, SC; grandson, Lawrence Brannan Hudson (Lauren Courtney, fiancé) of Simpsonville, SC; great-granddaughters, Lyra, Reese and Penny Little of Columbia, SC and Harper and Molly Floyd of Camden, SC; nephews, great-nephews and great-niece. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her grandson, Thomas Pierce Little of Columbia, SC. A private graveside service will be followed by a visitation at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Memorials may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, 1315 Lyttleton Street, Camden, SC 29020. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Little family by visiting

Sylvia Little CAMDEN - Sylvia Brannan Campbell Little, 87, died Saturday, September 28, 2019. Born in Camden, SC on May 27, 1932 to Maurice Fulton Campbell, Sr. and Edna Jones Campbell, she graduated from Edmunds High School in Sumter, SC where she was a majorette and led the high school band under the direction of the late James D. Pritchard, Sr., later the Director of USC Bands. She was a graduate of the University of South Carolina where she was a majorette in the USC Band and a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. After a high school teaching career at Joseph Kershaw Academy, she served as the finance director of the Kershaw County Council on Aging for thirty-five years. She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Camden. She is survived by her brother, Maurice Fulton "Bubba" Campbell, Jr. (Anne) of Columbia, SC; daughter, Maurisa Brannan "Risa" Hudson (Larry) of Columbia, SC; son, Thomas Lee Little, III (Patti) of Columbia, SC; son, George Campbell Little (Teresa) of Camden, SC; granddaughter, Meredith Little Floyd (Will) of Camden, SC; grandson, Lawrence Brannan Hudson (Lauren Courtney, fiancé) of Simpsonville, SC; great-granddaughters, Lyra, Reese and Penny Little of Columbia, SC and Harper and Molly Floyd of Camden, SC; nephews, great-nephews and great-niece. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her grandson, Thomas Pierce Little of Columbia, SC. A private graveside service will be followed by a visitation at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Memorials may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, 1315 Lyttleton Street, Camden, SC 29020. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Little family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com Published in The State on Sept. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close