Sylvia Esther LovellOctober 1, 1950 - October 5, 2020Columbia, South Carolina - Sylvia Esther Lovell, 70, was born October 1, 1950 in Germany and passed away on October 5, 2020. She was the beloved child of Esther Lovell and the late Huerta Lovell.In addition to her mother, Sylvia leaves behind to mourn, her family in Germany, Florida, and Indiana; a host of other relatives and friends; her main post chapel at Fort Jackson, neighbors, and past coworkers will miss her dearly.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Rd. Columbia, SC 29209. Burial will immedetialy follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.