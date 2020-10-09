1/1
Sylvia Lovell
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvia Esther Lovell
October 1, 1950 - October 5, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Sylvia Esther Lovell, 70, was born October 1, 1950 in Germany and passed away on October 5, 2020. She was the beloved child of Esther Lovell and the late Huerta Lovell.
In addition to her mother, Sylvia leaves behind to mourn, her family in Germany, Florida, and Indiana; a host of other relatives and friends; her main post chapel at Fort Jackson, neighbors, and past coworkers will miss her dearly.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Rd. Columbia, SC 29209. Burial will immedetialy follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Burial
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
845 Leesburg Rd
Columbia, SC 29209
(803) 776-1092
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 8, 2020
In loving memory of a great friend
Tshirt Mathias
Friend
October 8, 2020
Greater Glory Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jeanette Mathias
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved