Sylvia Johnson Metz CAYCE - Sylvia Johnson Metz, age 64, of Cayce SC passed away on January 9, 2020. She was born on September 30th 1955 in Horry County. The daughter of James and Shirley Johnson of West Columbia. She was predeceased by her loving husband Alan H. Metz and brother James M. Johnson, Jr. Survivors are her son Corey Metz (Ashley); brothers: Harry Johnson (Erana), Ricky Johnson (Twyla); sister Annette Bianchi (Marion). Lovingly known as Meme to her grandchildren; Christopher, Kyle, Katlin and Lexi. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Chapel in West Columbia. Visitation will be at 1:00 pm and a memorial service will follow at 2 p.m.
Published in The State on Jan. 13, 2020