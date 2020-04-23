Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Oxner Kinder. View Sign Service Information Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home 221 Broad Street Sumter , SC 29150 (803)-775-9386 Send Flowers Obituary

Sylvia Oxner Kinder SUMTER - Sylvia Oxner Kinder, 89, passed away Wednesday April 22, 2020 at Covenant Place. Born May 5, 1930 in Saluda, SC, she was the daughter of the late Horace Thomas Oxner and Mildred Livingston Oxner. Sylvia was a graduate of Winthrop College and was a retired educator with over 38 years of service. She taught home economics at Sumter High School, was a sponsor of Future Homemakers of America, and traveled extensively with the Sumter Show Choir. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution where she served as a past Chaplain. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where she was involved in numerous activities and bible studies. She touched the lives of many students while teaching and was always a friend to others. She loved and supported her children and grandchildren, always attending their games and events in which they participated. She cherished her family and the time spent at any family gatherings. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Margaret O. Jollay and granddaughter, Lexie Mae Kinder. She is survived by; two sons, Stephen Kinder of Hartsville; Scott Kinder (Cristi) of Sumter; her sister Patsy Brasileiro (Silas) of Patrocinio, Brazil; 3 grandchildren, Brandon Kinder (Danielle) and Jordan Chestnut (Michael) all of Greenville SC, Ryane Ferrell (David) of Sumter; 8 great grandchildren, Karson, Rivers, Jones, Maggie, Mae, William, Graham, and Thomas; numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to express special thanks to Lucy McClary for her love and devotion for the past 8 years in caring for Mom and being a part of our family. Private family services will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 9 West Calhoun Street, Sumter, SC 29150 or to the Thad E. Saleeby Center 714 Lewellen Avenue, Hartsville SC 29550. Online condolences may be sent to

