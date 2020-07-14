Sylvia Ratchford

Sylvia McNair Ratchford IRMO - Sylvia McNair Ratchford, 75, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at her home in Irmo, SC. She is survived by her husband, David M. Ratchford; daughter, Melissa Bird (Brad) and four granddaughters, Caroline Bird, Karis Loewen (Jordan), Lizzie and Anna-Bradley. The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel. To view the full obituary and service information, please visit www.dunbarfunerals.com
.