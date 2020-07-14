1/2
Sylvia Ratchford
Sylvia McNair Ratchford IRMO - Sylvia McNair Ratchford, 75, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at her home in Irmo, SC. She is survived by her husband, David M. Ratchford; daughter, Melissa Bird (Brad) and four granddaughters, Caroline Bird, Karis Loewen (Jordan), Lizzie and Anna-Bradley. The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel. To view the full obituary and service information, please visit www.dunbarfunerals.com.

Published in The State on Jul. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork
7600 WOODROW ST
Irmo, SC 29063
8037322211
