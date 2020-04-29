Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Viewing 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Tabitha Lucas Miller COLUMBIA - Rev. Tabitha Lucas Miller is affectionately known as "Sister, Aunt Sister, and Boogee," was born May 2, 1949 in Deatsville, Alabama, and reared in Birmingham, Alabama to the late Samuel Lucas and the late Jessie Lee Nunn-Lucas. She was the eldest of six children. Rev. Miller accepted Christ and was baptized at the age of 8. She graduated from Ullman High School in Birmingham, Alabama, and matriculated to Stillman College. She relocated to Atlanta, Georgia, and continued her studies at Georgia State University. She holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration, and a Certificate in Theology from the Interdenominational Theological Center (ITC). Rev. Miller has over forty (40) years of experience in Administration. She worked for the City of Atlanta in the Bureau of Police Records Division, the Special Investigation Unit, and the Bureau of Fire Division; Small Business Administration; Georgia State University; Bethel AME Church and Saint Peters AME Church, in Atlanta. In South Carolina, she served as Administrative Secretary to Bishop John Hurst Adams and Bishop Henry A. Belin, Jr. Rev. Miller was licensed to preach in 1982, ordained an Itinerant Deacon in 1985, and ordained an Itinerant Elder in 1987. She had thirty-five (35) years in ministry and served thirty (30) years as a pastor. She leaves to cherish her memories four children: Harry (Michelle) Bry Jr.; LeTondria Bry-Duffie (Tyrome), Terycia (Harry) Williams-Arthur, and Terrence (Kayela) Williams Sr; two sisters: Jessie Moore, Maxine (Tommy) Brown; three brothers: Samuel Lucas Jr, Steven Lucas, James Wesley (Felicia), sixteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Viewing for Rev. Miller will be held Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home with private burial in Alabama. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home. has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

