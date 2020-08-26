Talmadge (Tad) Hoyt Goodwin, Jr. SWANSEA - Talmadge (Tad) Hoyt Goodwin Jr., 68 -- SWANSEA, SC - Tad was born September 20, 1951 in Sumter, South Carolina. He was the oldest of three children to the late, Talmadge Hoyt Goodwin and Betty Ann Barkley Goodwin. He died peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Tad was raised in the country on his family farm, exploring the outdoors with his brother, sister and the Mack cousins. This inspired his love of gardening, the outdoors and his Clemson Tigers. He was a talented golfer and enjoyed playing with his brother Jess, close friend Joe Workman, Woody Collins and the boys from Cooper's Creek Golf Course. He married his high school sweetheart, Marjorie Diane Williams on August 4, 1972 and they were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Randee Goodwin Womack and Robin Bruce Goodwin Arborgast. Tad's grandchildren were the love of his life. Grandchildren, Finlee Ann Womack, Annalise Barkley Womack, Julian Lee Arborgast and Sarah Kathryn Ann Goodwin were the light of his eyes. "Papa Tad" cherished his grandchildren and committed himself to his family. His mother and father were strong influences in his dedication to GOD, Family and Country. Tad, his sister Becky and his brother Jess were taught at an early age to be God fearing and steadfast in their dedication to family and service of our Lord. He and his family are blessed to be members of Swansea First Baptist Church and appreciate the close friendships they have formed. Tad's family included, wife, Diane Williams Goodwin; brother, Jesse Walter Goodwin (Donna); sister, Rebecca Ruth Goodwin Melton (David) and Diane's loving sister; Robin Williams Glover (Barry); brother Thomas Williams, Jr. (Rose); Jimmy Hoffman (Debra); Tommi Hutto; and Kenny Hoffman. His daughters, Randee and Robin have treasured their moments with their dad. He is also survived by nieces and nephews: Jessica Braiker, Jay Goodwin, Ashley Melton McCoy, JD Melton, Mitch Melton, Katie McClary, Beau Franklin, Heather Hendrix, Mallory Deaver and Morgan Ziegler. Tad retired from Savannah River Nuclear Facility and was relieved to end those super early morning rides to Aiken. In his retirement, Tad and his brother Jess made many memories riding their motorcycles to all 48 states, to include, Nova Scotia with their "other" set of brothers, Steve and Cork Blackshire. The Left Lane 80 (LL80), as they called themselves, visited the Grand Canyon, Mount Rushmore, the Grand Tetons and many more national parks and attractions from the Atlantic to the Pacific. When Granny Goodwin passed (Tad's mom), she gave him a grand task, taking care of the entire family. Tad became the family patriarch keeping involved with everyone and offering to help in any way he could. He loved his family and was a wonderful role model for us all. What was once a request from his mother, became a labor of love that we all appreciated. Pallbearers will include, Cork Blackshire, Beau Franklin, Barry Glover, Bill Mack, Jimmy Mack and Doug McGaha. Honorary pallbearers: Woody Collins, Tony Mack and the Cooper's Creek Boys. These are just a few of the people that were a part of Tad's life. Thanks to "Right At Home" agency and their wonderful staff. Dr. Elizabeth Lebel served as his physician and made an unheard of "house call" that began Tad's final journey. We were fortunate that she directed us to "Lutheran Hospice" for their services. Thanks to the many wonderful nurses and caregivers we grew to love and appreciate! Special thanks to Wanda Caraway Sightler and Rachel Baker for their prayerful care of Tad through his final days. With patience and loving care, they did what they could to ease our fears and comfort Tad in his final hours. We can't leave out 'Harley Boy' (Tad's dog) who was his shadow for 16 years and is lost without his dad. We have had the support of our wonderful family friend Berneatha Randolph (Charles) who always provides a 'helping hand'. The family will meet with friends between 2:00-3:30 p.m. at Swansea First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on Thursday, August 27th, 2020. The celebration of Tad's life will be held at 4:00 p.m. in the sanctuary of Swansea First Baptist Church. Pastor Terry Wilder and Matt Elmore will lead the service. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com
. Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family.