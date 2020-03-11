Tammie S. McLemore (1965 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tammie S. McLemore.
Service Information
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC
29223
(803)-754-6290
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
her home
1581 Qualls Road
Ridgeway, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Tammie S. McLemore RIDGEWAY Tammie S. McLemore, 54, of Ridgeway, died at her home on Friday, March 6, 2020. Born in Bristol Township, Pennsylvania, on September 1, 1965, she was a daughter of Elizabeth Dooley Sisk and the late Barry Kent Scothorn. Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Thomas McLemore, Sr.; son, Eric McLemore; daughter, Katie McLemore; step-son, Thomas McLemore, Jr.; step-daughter, Jennifer McLemore; grandchildren, Robert Johnson, Elsa McLemore and Rowan McLemore; sister, Sharon Scothorn; brother, Eddie Scothorn; niece, Jessica Scothorn; nephew, Robert Scothorn. The celebration of life for Mrs. McLemore will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her home, 1581 Qualls Road, Ridgeway, SC 29130. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the . Flowers will be accepted at the funeral home or directly to the McLemore residence. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Mar. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations