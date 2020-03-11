Tammie S. McLemore RIDGEWAY Tammie S. McLemore, 54, of Ridgeway, died at her home on Friday, March 6, 2020. Born in Bristol Township, Pennsylvania, on September 1, 1965, she was a daughter of Elizabeth Dooley Sisk and the late Barry Kent Scothorn. Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Thomas McLemore, Sr.; son, Eric McLemore; daughter, Katie McLemore; step-son, Thomas McLemore, Jr.; step-daughter, Jennifer McLemore; grandchildren, Robert Johnson, Elsa McLemore and Rowan McLemore; sister, Sharon Scothorn; brother, Eddie Scothorn; niece, Jessica Scothorn; nephew, Robert Scothorn. The celebration of life for Mrs. McLemore will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her home, 1581 Qualls Road, Ridgeway, SC 29130. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the . Flowers will be accepted at the funeral home or directly to the McLemore residence. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Mar. 11, 2020