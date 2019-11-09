Tammy Seibert LEXINGTON - Tammy Seibert (Pearson) of Lexington passed away November 6, 2019 after a long illness. A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 9, , 2019 at 3pm at Southland Memorial Gardens, 700 W. Dunbar Rd. West Columbia, SC. Barr-Price funeral home and Crematorium is assisting the family. Tammy was born in Florence, SC and lived her entire life in Lexington, SC. She was fiercely independent, loved fashion, and to dance. She always found good in people, no matter what. She loved her husband John intensely, and was an amazing mother and grandmother. She had a special relationship with her mama, Libby Hammond, who predeceased her by just 2 months. She will be laid to rest next to her mama. Tammy is survived by her loving husband John, her daughter Celeste Watford, and her two grandchildren, Rebecca and Alyssa. She is also survived by her sister, Wanda King of Leesville. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the .

