Dr. Tan Jackson Platt COLUMBIA Dr. Tan Jackson Platt, 73, died at his home Wednesday, August 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born on April 22, 1947 in New London, CT, he was the son of the late John Wadsworth Platt and Florence Jackson Platt. Dr. Platt is survived by his wife, Nancy DiChito Platt; daughter, Elizabeth Ann Platt; son, James Phillip Platt; grand-children, Anna Platt, Emeline Platt, Boaz Platt and Elias Platt; brother, Charles Platt and his wife, Judith Hunter of Newtown, CT and sister, Alice Selzler and her husband Michael of Easton, MD. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his wife's parents for whom he cared for and loved, James Anthony DiChito and Josephine Marie Vitale DiChito. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. The complete obituary and live-streaming funeral service information is available at www.dunbarfunerals.com
.