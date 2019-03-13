Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tandy Morris. View Sign



Tandy Vorheis Morris CHAPIN - Tandy Vorheis Morris, 87, of Chapin, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving ones. Born on August 8, 1931 in Indianapolis, IN, she was a daughter of the late Lee Vorheis and Willie Earline Keene Vorheis. Tandy worked as a registered nurse at Lexington Medical Center for twenty years. She always displayed kindness, never spoke badly of anyone and touched many lives during her nursing career. Tandy started her animal shelter in Wisconsin in 1984 and transferred it to SC when she moved here soon after. Her animals became her children. As with people, she was kind and loving to the animals and the animals loved her in return. Tandy was an avid sports fan. She especially loved the Rams and Dodgers, favorites from when she lived in California. She was an artist. Tandy loved mysteries, especially Agatha Christie. She also loved science fiction and was dedicated to Dr. Who and Star Trek Tandy is survived by her husband Michael A. Morris of Chapin. They would have celebrated their 50th anniversary on March 26, 2019. Other survivors include her sister-in-law, Maureen Eisenhower; her #1 cat, Charlie; her last adopted cat, Zack; her guardian, Zibby, the Doberman; her black lab, Moose; and a number of other loved animals many of whom will be waiting for her in heaven. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, March 14 at our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 13 from 7:00 until 8:00 pm at Whitaker Funeral Home in Chapin. Memorials are suggested to Morris Animal Shelter and Home, Inc., 1128 Richard Franklin Rd., Chapin, SC 29036, or the animal or wildlife Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com . Whitaker Funeral Home of Chapin is assisting the family. Funeral Home Whitaker Funeral Home Inc

939 Chapin Rd

Chapin , SC 29036

