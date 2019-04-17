Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tara Williamson. View Sign

Tara Scarlett Ruple Williamson ORANGEBURG - Tara Scarlett Ruple Williamson, 58, of Orangeburg, SC, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. Tara was the wife of the late Dr. James "Rick" Richard Williamson. She was a daughter of the late John Henry Platt Ruple and Mary Louise Kirkland Ruple. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, April 19, 2019 at St. Andrews United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Denmark Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:30 - 8:00 pm at Dukes Harley Funeral Home on Thursday, April 18, 2019. With a passion for the youth of South Carolina, Tara helped the Orangeburg community in many ways. She was a passionate believer in education, a relentless advocate for the Orangeburg community, and most importantly loved her family. Often described as one of "the nicest people I've ever met," she had the ability to connect with others in an instant and relate to their needs and concerns, never wasting a minute to seek recognition or to expect reciprocation. Tara worked at numerous schools and academic institutions throughout her career, guiding many young pupils in various capacities. Her passion for education extended into her civic life as well. Tara was a long time member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church, and was also on the Board of Trustees. She was a dedicated Meals on Wheels volunteer for many years, an active member of the Friends of the Library Board, and a Sustaining Member of the Junior Service League of Orangeburg. She smocked premie baby gowns as a member of the Garden City Stitchers, served on the City of Orangeburg Election Commission, and was a tireless volunteer for Scouting in both Pack 90 and Troop 45 as well as the Indian Waters Council. After Rick's death, Tara embraced his sylvan stewardship, continuing to manage the family farm as well as serving on the Orangeburg County Forestry Board. During their happy marriage, Tara and Rick were the first couple to be honored in Orangeburg County with the Community of Character award for Sincerity. Both were faithful ambassadors to Christ. Tara's family finds comfort in the thought of Rick and Tara's heavenly reunion, and most importantly, the eternal reunion with the God and Savior they loved so dearly. Survivors include her sons, Richard Ruple Williamson and Andrew John Williamson of the home; sisters, Mary Kay Ruple, Janice Weathers Westbury (Tony), Breta Ann Ruple Rheney (John), Sharon Weathers Bonnette (Gerald), Holly Ruple Ulmer (Timmy), and Lisa Weathers Stack (David); mother, Anna Mae Weathers; mother-in-law, Harriet Williams Williamson; and brother-in-law, Johnny Williamson (Kaki). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wofford College, Inez and John Williamson Scholarship, The Office of Development, 429 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303, or St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 1980 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115. Online condolences may be expressed at

Tara Scarlett Ruple Williamson ORANGEBURG - Tara Scarlett Ruple Williamson, 58, of Orangeburg, SC, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. Tara was the wife of the late Dr. James "Rick" Richard Williamson. She was a daughter of the late John Henry Platt Ruple and Mary Louise Kirkland Ruple. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, April 19, 2019 at St. Andrews United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Denmark Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:30 - 8:00 pm at Dukes Harley Funeral Home on Thursday, April 18, 2019. With a passion for the youth of South Carolina, Tara helped the Orangeburg community in many ways. She was a passionate believer in education, a relentless advocate for the Orangeburg community, and most importantly loved her family. Often described as one of "the nicest people I've ever met," she had the ability to connect with others in an instant and relate to their needs and concerns, never wasting a minute to seek recognition or to expect reciprocation. Tara worked at numerous schools and academic institutions throughout her career, guiding many young pupils in various capacities. Her passion for education extended into her civic life as well. Tara was a long time member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church, and was also on the Board of Trustees. She was a dedicated Meals on Wheels volunteer for many years, an active member of the Friends of the Library Board, and a Sustaining Member of the Junior Service League of Orangeburg. She smocked premie baby gowns as a member of the Garden City Stitchers, served on the City of Orangeburg Election Commission, and was a tireless volunteer for Scouting in both Pack 90 and Troop 45 as well as the Indian Waters Council. After Rick's death, Tara embraced his sylvan stewardship, continuing to manage the family farm as well as serving on the Orangeburg County Forestry Board. During their happy marriage, Tara and Rick were the first couple to be honored in Orangeburg County with the Community of Character award for Sincerity. Both were faithful ambassadors to Christ. Tara's family finds comfort in the thought of Rick and Tara's heavenly reunion, and most importantly, the eternal reunion with the God and Savior they loved so dearly. Survivors include her sons, Richard Ruple Williamson and Andrew John Williamson of the home; sisters, Mary Kay Ruple, Janice Weathers Westbury (Tony), Breta Ann Ruple Rheney (John), Sharon Weathers Bonnette (Gerald), Holly Ruple Ulmer (Timmy), and Lisa Weathers Stack (David); mother, Anna Mae Weathers; mother-in-law, Harriet Williams Williamson; and brother-in-law, Johnny Williamson (Kaki). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wofford College, Inez and John Williamson Scholarship, The Office of Development, 429 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303, or St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 1980 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg

3379 Columbia Rd

Orangeburg , SC 29118

803-534-6621 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close