Obituary
Tasha S. Rodgers LEESVILLE - Services for Tasha Shealy Rodgers, 48, will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel. Burial will follow in the Saluda County Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National MS Society 310 Industrial Dr. Suite 210, Raleigh, NC 27609. Mrs. Rodgers passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. Born in Lexington, she is the daughter of Jerry B. Shealy and Betty K. Smith. Surviving are her sons, Colt (Julia) and Harley Rodgers; step-daughter, Courtney Rodgers; parents, Betty (Jr) Smith and Jerry (Joanne) Shealy; siblings, Beth Shealy, Robbie Knotts, Jamie and Chris Cockrell; 1 grandchild, Oaklyn. She was predeceased by her husband, Ricky Rodgers and a son, Jeremy Rodgers. Online register at Barr-Price.com
Published in The State on Aug. 20, 2019
