Taylor B. Whittle
Taylor B. Whittle
November 29, 2020
Gilbert, South Carolina - Gilbert-Services for Taylor Brooke Whittle, 24, will be for family only. Ms. Whittle passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. Memorials may be made to Beulah UMC Blessings Box, 161 Beulah Church Rd., Gilbert, SC 29054. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Surviving are her father, Brandon Whittle; siblings, Sarah Grace and Jackson Whittle; grandmothers, Linda Jeffcoat and Darlene Whittle; great-grandparents, Leroy and Olivia Whittle; aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was predeceased by grandfathers, Samuel Jeffcoat and William Whittle.
Online register at Barr-Price.com


Published in The State on Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
256 Main Street
Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29070
(803) 532-4411
