Taylor Gardner ATHENS, GA A service to celebrate the life of Taylor Blaine Gardner, 26, will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to PETS Inc. or Stepping Stones Ministry. Taylor passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Born in Savannah, Ga., he was the son of Donna Marie Gardner and the late Terry Buse Boutwell. He enjoyed playing his guitar and going to music festivals. He was an Eagle Scout and loved to rescue animals. Taylor was a beloved son and friend to many and will be greatly missed. He is now in the loving arms of his grandmother and PaPa. Surviving are his mother, Donna Marie Gardner; paternal grandmother, Julie Boutwell; and numerous, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Lewie Gardner and Eloise Rankin; and an Uncle, Kenneth Gardner. Sign the online register at

