Ted C. Powell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ted's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ted C. Powell 3/31/53 - 5/29/20 GASTON - Ted C. Powell, "Hammer", 67 of Gaston passed away May 29, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, April Herron; two sisters, Follise Windham (Jimmy), Lila Kirby (Jimmy); two brothers, Roger Powell and Chris Powell (Shirley). He's also survived by James Allen and Carl Allen (Gail), who are also considered to be his brothers. He was predeceased by his parents, Willa Mae Powell and Ted Clifton Powell; two brothers, Ryan Powell and Wayne Powell. Also predeceased by a very special woman who he called mom, Madge G. Hoff (Pete). A small family service was held at Dust to Dust Green Burial and Nature Reserve Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved