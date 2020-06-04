Ted C. Powell 3/31/53 - 5/29/20 GASTON - Ted C. Powell, "Hammer", 67 of Gaston passed away May 29, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, April Herron; two sisters, Follise Windham (Jimmy), Lila Kirby (Jimmy); two brothers, Roger Powell and Chris Powell (Shirley). He's also survived by James Allen and Carl Allen (Gail), who are also considered to be his brothers. He was predeceased by his parents, Willa Mae Powell and Ted Clifton Powell; two brothers, Ryan Powell and Wayne Powell. Also predeceased by a very special woman who he called mom, Madge G. Hoff (Pete). A small family service was held at Dust to Dust Green Burial and Nature Reserve Cemetery.



