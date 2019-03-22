Tellie Jeffcoat SWANSEA - The funeral service for Mrs. Tellie Jeffcoat, 82, of Swansea will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Swansea with Pastor Lucius R. Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Community Cemetery in Swansea. Mrs. Jeffcoat passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. Viewing will be from 2 to 7 PM Friday, March 22, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home.
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC 29112
803-247-2231
Published in The State on Mar. 22, 2019