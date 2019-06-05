Teresa Diane Cumbie

Guest Book
  • "Sorry for your loss"
    - Kathleen Karr
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - Chuck and Susan Adams
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
Service Information
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-1440
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Calling hours
Following Services
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Obituary
Teresa Diane Cumbie MYRTLE BEACH - Teresa Diane Cumbie, 63, loving wife of Henry L. Cumbie Sr., passed away peacefully Sunday, June 2, 2019 at her Myrtle Beach residence surrounded by her loving family. Born in West Columbia, Mrs. Cumbie was the daughter of the late Marshall and Lucy Aldridge. A Celebration of Life service will be held 6:00 PM Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The EHE Foundation at https://fightehe.org View full obituary and express online condolences at www.burroughsfh.com Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in The State on June 5, 2019
