Teresa Erni WEST COLUMBIA Teresa Erni was born on November 15, 1967 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Teresa went home to be with the Lord on July 30th after a yearlong battle with cancer. Teresa was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Teresa's life was defined by her faith in Jesus Christ and her love for others. She is a faithful servant of Jesus Christ. During her trial with cancer, she remained faithful in witnessing to others about her faith and the reason for her joy and hope despite her circumstances. Teresa was a member of Grace Baptist Church in West Columbia, SC. During her Christian walk, Teresa was active in children's ministries and choir. She always displayed a love for others and a desire that they would come to know the Lord Jesus Christ. Teresa is survived by her husband of 31 years, Michael Erni; her daughters, Sarah Spencer and Christine Yanez; son, Peter Erni; and grandson, Micah Yanez. We look forward to the day when we will be reunited with Teresa again in heaven. Visitation is from 12:30 to 1 p.m. on Mon., August 17, 2020, at Grace Baptist Church in West Columbia, SC, followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m.



