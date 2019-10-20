Teresa Hoopengardner Putnam CAMDEN Teresa Hoopengardner Putnam, 54, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019. Born in Camden, SC, she was the daughter of Richard Hoopengardner and Jean Tolbert Hoopengardner. She was a mother to Justin Putnam, a sister to Chris Hoopengardner and Wanda Hein (Jeff), and an aunt to Lane and Cade Hein. A memorial service for Teresa will be held on Tuesday, October 22 at 2:00PM at Hermitage Baptist Church with the visitation one hour prior at 1:00PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Hermitage Baptist Church. Teresa enjoyed making memories with her friends, sharing home-cooked meals, and planting flowers in the yard. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend.
Published in The State on Oct. 20, 2019