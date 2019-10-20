Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teresa Putnam. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Teresa Hoopengardner Putnam CAMDEN Teresa Hoopengardner Putnam, 54, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019. Born in Camden, SC, she was the daughter of Richard Hoopengardner and Jean Tolbert Hoopengardner. She was a mother to Justin Putnam, a sister to Chris Hoopengardner and Wanda Hein (Jeff), and an aunt to Lane and Cade Hein. A memorial service for Teresa will be held on Tuesday, October 22 at 2:00PM at Hermitage Baptist Church with the visitation one hour prior at 1:00PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Hermitage Baptist Church. Teresa enjoyed making memories with her friends, sharing home-cooked meals, and planting flowers in the yard. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend.

Teresa Hoopengardner Putnam CAMDEN Teresa Hoopengardner Putnam, 54, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019. Born in Camden, SC, she was the daughter of Richard Hoopengardner and Jean Tolbert Hoopengardner. She was a mother to Justin Putnam, a sister to Chris Hoopengardner and Wanda Hein (Jeff), and an aunt to Lane and Cade Hein. A memorial service for Teresa will be held on Tuesday, October 22 at 2:00PM at Hermitage Baptist Church with the visitation one hour prior at 1:00PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Hermitage Baptist Church. Teresa enjoyed making memories with her friends, sharing home-cooked meals, and planting flowers in the yard. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend. Published in The State on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close