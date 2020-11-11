Teresa Teal Boswell
May 3, 1954 - November 9, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Teresa Teal Boswell, 66, of Columbia SC died November 9, 2020, after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Memorial services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Trenholm Road Chapel, Shives Funeral Home, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. The Reverend Jay Overbrook will officiate. A visitation will follow the service at the funeral home. The service will be livestreamed and may be seen by visiting Teresa's tribute page at ShivesFuneralHome.com
.
Born in Columbia, SC, on May 3, 1954, Teresa was the daughter of the late Dr. Harvey Stuart Teal and Ella Catherine McLaughlin Teal. She attended Snider Elementary School, Hand Junior High School, Dreher High School and Columbia High School. She was a graduate of Columbia College, possessing an AA in Business Administration.
After graduating from Columbia College, Teresa Teal married Beler Boswell and spent nearly 46 years as a loving and devoted wife and mother. Teresa's fun spirit and spunky personality brought joy to many. Although the last few years of Teresa's life were extremely taxing on her mind and body, there was one
thing that consistently brought her joy: family and friends. The love, laughter, and happy memories that Teresa created will live on forever in the hearts of all her loved ones. Teresa worked in accounting and customer service for 33 years with Compass Group, Canteen Vending Services' division in their Columbia, SC and Baltimore, MD offices. She had the unique ability and personality to enhance customer relationships and was thought of by her coworkers as generous and kind. Following medical advice, Teresa reluctantly retired in 2008.
Survivors include her husband, Beler Allan Boswell; sons, Bartley Allan Boswell and Brooks Andrew Boswell; grandchildren, Jackson Boswell, McLaughlin Boswell, Caed Boswell; brother, Dennis Teal (Catherine); brother-in-law, Craig Burgess; nieces and nephews, Kjarstie Puetz, Kristina Armstrong, Stuart Teal and Kelly Teal; and close friends, Sally Bedenbaugh, Kathy Hartley, Georgie McCuen and Emily Stuckey. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Iris Teal Burgess.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at https://mssociety.donordrive.com/campaign/Teresa-Boswell-Memorial-Fund
All are invited to attend but will be asked to abide by the state's recommendations of wearing masks
and social distancing to provide a safe environment for all.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com