Teresa Tucker LEXINGTON Funeral services for Teresa "Terry" Tucker, 72, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Those who would provide a memorial, please consider Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church Music Fund, 1000 B Ave., West Columbia, SC 29169. Terry was born June 10, 1947. She was a lifetime resident of Lexington County and lifetime member of Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church. She graduated from Brookland-Cayce High School in 1965 and went on for two years continued education at Winthrop College. Terry was a valued and dedicated member of GFWC-SC Saxe Gotha Woman's Club for over 30 years, a non-profit volunteer, and community service club. She was very active in community service projects. She also served as Club President and in other leadership roles. On the state level of GFWC-SC, she served as President of Midlands District from 1994-1996. Terry embraced life with a passion. She had a passion for her children, grandchildren, husband, her club affiliations, all things social and all things USC Gamecocks. She is survived by her husband, Alan "Lance" Tucker; sons, Derek Tucker and Dustin Tucker (Sara), both of Lexington; grandchildren, Catherine Ray and Conor Lance; adopted granddaughter, Kellan Fenegan and numerous cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, Russell Roscoe Summers and Joan Muse Summers. The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice for their compassionate and professional care. Special thanks to Terry's lifetime friends who not only visited her regularly over the lifetime of her fight with Parkinson's disease, but also assisted in her caregiving. Extra special thanks to Jenny Weatherford, a certified Assisted Living Administrator and her family for providing the best in caretaking home experience in a loving environment when it became necessary for Terry to have professional care. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Feb. 28, 2020