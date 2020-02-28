Guest Book View Sign Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel 503 N Lake Dr Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-359-6118 Visitation 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church Funeral service 3:00 PM Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

Teresa Tucker LEXINGTON Funeral services for Teresa "Terry" Tucker, 72, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Those who would provide a memorial, please consider Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church Music Fund, 1000 B Ave., West Columbia, SC 29169. Terry was born June 10, 1947. She was a lifetime resident of Lexington County and lifetime member of Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church. She graduated from Brookland-Cayce High School in 1965 and went on for two years continued education at Winthrop College. Terry was a valued and dedicated member of GFWC-SC Saxe Gotha Woman's Club for over 30 years, a non-profit volunteer, and community service club. She was very active in community service projects. She also served as Club President and in other leadership roles. On the state level of GFWC-SC, she served as President of Midlands District from 1994-1996. Terry embraced life with a passion. She had a passion for her children, grandchildren, husband, her club affiliations, all things social and all things USC Gamecocks. She is survived by her husband, Alan "Lance" Tucker; sons, Derek Tucker and Dustin Tucker (Sara), both of Lexington; grandchildren, Catherine Ray and Conor Lance; adopted granddaughter, Kellan Fenegan and numerous cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, Russell Roscoe Summers and Joan Muse Summers. The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice for their compassionate and professional care. Special thanks to Terry's lifetime friends who not only visited her regularly over the lifetime of her fight with Parkinson's disease, but also assisted in her caregiving. Extra special thanks to Jenny Weatherford, a certified Assisted Living Administrator and her family for providing the best in caretaking home experience in a loving environment when it became necessary for Terry to have professional care. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Teresa Tucker LEXINGTON Funeral services for Teresa "Terry" Tucker, 72, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Those who would provide a memorial, please consider Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church Music Fund, 1000 B Ave., West Columbia, SC 29169. Terry was born June 10, 1947. She was a lifetime resident of Lexington County and lifetime member of Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church. She graduated from Brookland-Cayce High School in 1965 and went on for two years continued education at Winthrop College. Terry was a valued and dedicated member of GFWC-SC Saxe Gotha Woman's Club for over 30 years, a non-profit volunteer, and community service club. She was very active in community service projects. She also served as Club President and in other leadership roles. On the state level of GFWC-SC, she served as President of Midlands District from 1994-1996. Terry embraced life with a passion. She had a passion for her children, grandchildren, husband, her club affiliations, all things social and all things USC Gamecocks. She is survived by her husband, Alan "Lance" Tucker; sons, Derek Tucker and Dustin Tucker (Sara), both of Lexington; grandchildren, Catherine Ray and Conor Lance; adopted granddaughter, Kellan Fenegan and numerous cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, Russell Roscoe Summers and Joan Muse Summers. The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice for their compassionate and professional care. Special thanks to Terry's lifetime friends who not only visited her regularly over the lifetime of her fight with Parkinson's disease, but also assisted in her caregiving. Extra special thanks to Jenny Weatherford, a certified Assisted Living Administrator and her family for providing the best in caretaking home experience in a loving environment when it became necessary for Terry to have professional care. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net Published in The State on Feb. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close