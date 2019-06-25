Teresa Watkins

Obituary
Teresa Watkins LUGOFF A Funeral service for Teresa Gail Peake Watkins, 60, will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Pine Grove Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Eric Boone will officiate. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International. Mrs. Watkins passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019. Born in Camden, she was a daughter of the late Olin D. and Minnie Elizabeth Gardner Peake. Mrs. Watkins was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. She enjoyed photography. Surviving are her husband, Billy D. Watkins; son, Gary Watkins; grandchild, Austin Watkins (Katelyn); great-grandchild, Langston Watkins; sisters, Darlene Hudson (Jackie), Jenny Stockman (Robbie); and a sister-in-law, Ronda Peake. She was predeceased by a brother, Dewitt Peake; and a sister, Amy Peake Twitty. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on June 25, 2019
