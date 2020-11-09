Terri Fridy

March 8, 1950 - October 31, 2020

Hartsville, South Carolina - Terri Brown Fridy, 70, of Hartsville, SC passed away October 31, 2020. Born in Hartsville SC, she was the daughter of the late Louie Giles Brown and Daisy Petty Brown. Terri was preceded in death by her late husband Richard Eugene Fridy, her late parents Louie and Daisy Brown and her late brother Louie Giles Brown Jr. Surviving are her daughter Rusha Eden Fridy (Edwin C Bradberry) of Memphis TN, one brother Martin Emmett Brown (Jennifer), of Myrtle Beach SC, one sister Pamela Brown Jackson (Garry) of Hartsville SC, one nephew William Zachary Jackson (Courtney) of Hartsville SC, one niece Brandy Jackson Pritchard (Daniel) of Hartsville SC, and seven grand nieces and nephews.

Ms. Fridy will be laid to rest at Magnolia Cemetery in Hartsville, SC with arrangements being made by Norton Funeral Home. There will be a small gathering for family at a later date. In lieu of sending flowers, please make donations in support of a women's or animal shelter.





