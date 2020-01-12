Terry D. Alewine GILBERT - Services for Terry Dwayne Alewine, 52, will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday January 15, 2020 at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Lexington. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Historic B-L Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House. Mr. Alewine passed away Thursday January 9, 2020. Born in Pickens County, he was a son of Nettie Bell Jumper Alewine and the late Norris Mason Alewine. He was a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church and was employed by Southern Installation. Survivors include his wife, Melissa Fink Alewine, his mother, sons, Justin Bedenbaugh and Stephen Alewine, daughters, Brandy and Kirsten Alewine, brother Sandy Alewine, grandsons, Mason Dwayne Hancock, Tyler and McKenzi Shumpert. He was also well loved by his fur babies Midnight, Scrappy, Baby and Rosco. Online register at Barr-Price.com
Published in The State on Jan. 12, 2020