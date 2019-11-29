Terry Lee Burnett LEXINGTON - Terry Lee Burnett, 75, of Lexington, SC, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019 after being diagnosed recently with pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his death. Terry was raised in Lima, Ohio where he resided with his parents, Earnest and Virginia Burnett until he married Roberta (Bobbie) Summers who passed away in 1970. They were blessed with 3 children, Jeffrey Michael, Jamie Lynn, and Joseph Scott. Terry married Carol Lee Miller in 1972, and was a step father to Kimberly Brentlinger Eaker and Michael Brentlinger. Terry served as the Sand Hills Fire Department Chief, worked at Mack Truck, and retired from the Department of Juvenile Justice in communications after years of faithful service. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren Kaytlyn Bell Calcutt and Hudson Douglas Nance, grandchildren; Cassidy Christin Calcutt, Kelley Cole Eaker-Nance, and Sydney Claire Burnett, and Carol Lee Burnett, who was by his side helping and providing emotional support throughout his last several years. A Memorial Service will be held and a date will be announced at a later time.

