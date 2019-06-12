Terry Michael Wessinger CAYCE - Funeral services for Terry Michael Wessinger, 55, will be held Saturday, June 15, at Transfiguration Lutheran Church, 1301 12th Street, Cayce. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2:45 pm, followed by service at 3 pm. Mr. Wessinger passed away on May 21, 2019. He was born in Columbia, SC and was the son of the late Shirley Braswell Wessinger, Harold Wendell Wessinger and Joyce Crosby Burriss. He retired after 28 years with the SC Dept. of Agriculture and after 35 years with the military (14 years with the Navy and 21 years with the SC National Guard). Surviving him are his wife, Barbara M. Wessinger, and sons Myles A. Wessinger, Trenton G. Wessinger, and Sterlyn M. Wessinger of Cayce, brothers Tommy Burriss (Christi) and Hank Burriss (Sherri). Memorials may be made to Transfiguration Lutheran Church, 1301 12th Street, Cayce, SC 29033. Please sign the online guest book by visiting www.moseleyfuneralservice.com
Published in The State on June 12, 2019