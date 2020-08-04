1/1
Terry Ray
Terry L. Ray SNELLING - Mr. Terry Lucas Ray, 70, entered into rest Sunday, August 2, 2020. Terry is survived by his son Dr. Chadburn Ray and his wife Kelli; grandsons, Lucas and Ethan Ray; sister, Donna (Mark) Gardner; brother, Don (Kathy) Ray; sister-in-law, Sara Ray; nephews, Patrick and Jason Gardner, and Stephen Ray; niece, Melissa Long; Chad's mother, Debbie Davis; and his special friend, Melissa Griffin. Terry is the son of the late Maradelle Hooker Ray and the late Lucas Ray. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Ray; and nephew, Bradley Ray. Terry was a graduate of Wagener High School and Newberry College, earning a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics. He taught school in Aiken County, served as the first Tax Assessor in Barnwell County, and practiced as a land surveyor. He was a Mason, member of the Hope Lodge in Williston. He was a veteran of the S. C. Army National Guard, honorably discharged. He prioritized faith and family. He loved the outdoors, horses, and sunsets. He never missed a Grandparents day, always a proud "Pop" to Lucas and Ethan. A Private Graveside Service will be held in the Wagener Cemetery with military honors. The family asks that memorials be made to Seven Pines Baptist Church at 14957 Dunbarton Blvd, Barnwell, SC 29812. Condolences may be made to the Ray family online at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.

Published in The State on Aug. 4, 2020.
