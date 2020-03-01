Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Watt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Terry Wayne Watt COLUMBIA Terry Wayne Watt, 75, went to be with his Savior on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Terry was born in Orangeburg, SC to Julia Dell Hughes and Charles Kenneth Watt on August 2, 1944. He attended Orangeburg High School as well as Clemson University. He joined C & S National Bank in 1970 in Columbia, SC and retired with Bank of America in 2004. Prior to retirement, he served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Security worldwide. Terry loved his family and will be most remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather. Terry is survived by his wife of 52 years, the former Mary Ann Wood of Orangeburg, SC; children, Katherine Michelle Watt, Terry Jason Watt; granddaughters, Sarah Katherine Butler and Hayden Mallory Harter-Watt. He is also survived by a brother, Tommy Copeland, and three nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 6952 St. Andrews Road, Columbia, SC 29212 where Terry was a charter member. Visitation with the family will take place immediately following the service in the Gathering Place. The family would like to thank everyone at Still Hopes for the support given to them this past year. They are especially grateful for the Rose Gardens Neighborhood and the caregivers' kind and loving care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 6952 St. Andrews Road, Columbia, SC 29212.

