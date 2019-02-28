Terzah Mae Strother Gooden COLUMBIA Funeral service for Ms. Terzah Mae Strother Gooden will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday at St. John Baptist Church, 3404 W. Beltline Blvd. with burial in Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens, 2603 Two Notch Road. Viewing for Ms. Gooden will be held from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. today at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are her daughters, LaVerne Fluker and Kimberly Headen; and a host of loving relatives and friends. Condolences for Ms. Gooden can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 735-1205
Published in The State on Feb. 28, 2019