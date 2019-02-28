Terzah Gooden

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terzah Gooden.

Terzah Mae Strother Gooden COLUMBIA Funeral service for Ms. Terzah Mae Strother Gooden will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday at St. John Baptist Church, 3404 W. Beltline Blvd. with burial in Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens, 2603 Two Notch Road. Viewing for Ms. Gooden will be held from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. today at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are her daughters, LaVerne Fluker and Kimberly Headen; and a host of loving relatives and friends. Condolences for Ms. Gooden can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Funeral Home
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 735-1205
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The State on Feb. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.