Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tevin Knotts. View Sign

Tevin Keith Knotts NORTH - Tevin Keith Knotts, 25, of North, SC departed this life on March 13, 2019 at the Medical University of South Carolina. Tevin was the son of Alvin and Annette Knotts of North, South Carolina. Tevin was a 2012 graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High in Orangeburg, South Carolina. Tevin attended Barber Tech Academics in Orangeburg, SC. The funeral services will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 2pm at St. Mark United Methodist Church in North, SC Reverend Dr. Thomas J. Bowman, Sr.-Pastor. Friends and family viewing will be held one hour prior to services. Wake service will be held Wednesday March 20, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Knotts Funeral Home Chapel in Swansea, SC.

Tevin Keith Knotts NORTH - Tevin Keith Knotts, 25, of North, SC departed this life on March 13, 2019 at the Medical University of South Carolina. Tevin was the son of Alvin and Annette Knotts of North, South Carolina. Tevin was a 2012 graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High in Orangeburg, South Carolina. Tevin attended Barber Tech Academics in Orangeburg, SC. The funeral services will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 2pm at St. Mark United Methodist Church in North, SC Reverend Dr. Thomas J. Bowman, Sr.-Pastor. Friends and family viewing will be held one hour prior to services. Wake service will be held Wednesday March 20, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Knotts Funeral Home Chapel in Swansea, SC. Published in The State on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close