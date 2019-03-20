Tevin Keith Knotts NORTH - Tevin Keith Knotts, 25, of North, SC departed this life on March 13, 2019 at the Medical University of South Carolina. Tevin was the son of Alvin and Annette Knotts of North, South Carolina. Tevin was a 2012 graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High in Orangeburg, South Carolina. Tevin attended Barber Tech Academics in Orangeburg, SC. The funeral services will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 2pm at St. Mark United Methodist Church in North, SC Reverend Dr. Thomas J. Bowman, Sr.-Pastor. Friends and family viewing will be held one hour prior to services. Wake service will be held Wednesday March 20, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Knotts Funeral Home Chapel in Swansea, SC.
Published in The State on Mar. 20, 2019