Thaddeous C. EllisonOKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Memorial service for Mr. Thaddeous Cornell Ellison, of Oklahoma City, OK, will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel, with inurnment to follow in the Smyrna Baptist Church Cemetery, Springfield, SC. Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Surviving are: his wife, Robbi Pinckney Ellison; son, Antonio Leon Ellison; granddaughter, Olivia Unita Ellison; brothers, Alvin Leon, Sr., Vernon Cecil, and Michael Carl Ellison.
Published in The State on Oct. 25, 2019
