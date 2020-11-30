1/
Thelma Castle
1944 - 2020
{ "" }
Thelma Castle
December 3, 1944 - November 29, 2020
Hopkins, South Carolina - Thelma Castle, 75, of Hopkins, SC, passed away November 29, 2020 at Prisma Health Richland, Columbia, SC. She was born on December 3, 1944 in Wise, VA to the late John Henry and Callie Mae Collins.
Thelma is survived by her husband of 60 years, James Castle; her sister, Peggy Milam of Virginia; her brother, Larry Collins of Tennessee; daughters, Rita Ogden, Brenda Daniel (Frankie), Carol Sharpe (Jim), James Castle Jr.; 10 grandchildren: Chrissie, Faye, Kimmie, Vince, Courtney, Jamie, Tiffany, TJ, Brandon, Nicholas; and her 10 great-grandchildren: Billy, Tyler, Logan, Skylar, Jon Jon, Luke, Layla, Bryce, Aria, Aniya, Mirabella, Oliver, Raelynn, Liam, and Alton. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Ruby Collins.
The family will receive friends for a visitation at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209 on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn. Burial will follow in Serenity Gardens.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com



Published in The State on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
DEC
1
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
845 Leesburg Rd
Columbia, SC 29209
(803) 776-1092
1 entry
November 29, 2020
Caro Sharpe
Daughter
