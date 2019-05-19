Thelma P. Keisler "Polly" BATESBURG-LEESVILLE - Thelma P. "Polly" Keisler, 74, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, May 20, at Milton Shealy Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Ridge Crest Memorial Park with Rev. Dennis Lear officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM Monday, prior to the service. Active pallbearers are Mickey Anderson, Chris Bagwell, Jay Hallman, Easton Hallman, Ryan Smith and Bruce Chapman. Honorary pallbearers are Korbyn and Braydon Hallman. Mrs. Keisler was the daughter of the late Gene & Eloise Mack. She had worked in the textile at Kayser-Roth. Surviving are her husband, Willie Keisler Sr.; children: Belinda Anderson, Sandy (Bruce) Chapman, Marty Bagwell, Randy (Elaine) Bagwell, Tina (Jeff) Storey, Jaymi (Chad) Wilbanks, Glenn (Jonie) Keisler, Kaye (David) Storey, Karen (Frankie) Oneal; and her cherished grandchildren; and great grandchildren; brothers, Bobby (Elaine) Mack, Charles (Betsy) Mack and the late Edward Mack. She was predeceased by her sons, Willie Keisler Jr. and Wayne Keisler. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com.
Published in The State on May 19, 2019