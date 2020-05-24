Thelma Matthews Martin COLUMBIA - Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Thelma Matthews Martin peacefully passed in her sleep on Friday May 22, 2020 at the age of 90. Thelma was born in Georgetown SC, November 13, 1929. She attended Winyah High School where she was an outstanding student and basketball player. She went on to graduate from Drones Business School in Columbia SC. While attending college, Thelma met and married George Drifford Martin Jr. After a 38-year career, she retired from Colonial Life Insurance Company. She was a member of TOPPS, and the Retirees Club at Colonial Life. Thelma was predeceased by her mother and father, Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Matthews, also by brothers and sisters, Harold, Elbert, David, Roy, Bertha Avant, Marylee Shelley, and Clara Nell Allen as well as her son, LTC George Drifford "Marty" Martin III. Thelma is survived by her husband, George Drifford Martin Jr.; daughter, Debbie Martin; daughter-in-law, Susan Hayes Martin; grandchildren, Ty Russell (Veronica), Jessica Jacobs (Taylor) and Kathryn Martin; great-grandchildren, Grant and Ava Russell and Hayes Jacobs; niece-caregiver, Mona Allen; and many other nieces and nephews. Thelma, an avid Gamecock fan since the 1950's, enjoyed tailgating and cheering on the Gamecocks. She was a member of Saint Luke Lutheran church in Olympia. She was loved by everyone that knew her. Her kind heart and gentle soul will be missed by many. Graveside services are scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 1127 Olympia Ave, Columbia, SC 29201. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on May 24, 2020.