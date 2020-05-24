Thelma Matthews Martin
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma Matthews Martin COLUMBIA - Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Thelma Matthews Martin peacefully passed in her sleep on Friday May 22, 2020 at the age of 90. Thelma was born in Georgetown SC, November 13, 1929. She attended Winyah High School where she was an outstanding student and basketball player. She went on to graduate from Drones Business School in Columbia SC. While attending college, Thelma met and married George Drifford Martin Jr. After a 38-year career, she retired from Colonial Life Insurance Company. She was a member of TOPPS, and the Retirees Club at Colonial Life. Thelma was predeceased by her mother and father, Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Matthews, also by brothers and sisters, Harold, Elbert, David, Roy, Bertha Avant, Marylee Shelley, and Clara Nell Allen as well as her son, LTC George Drifford "Marty" Martin III. Thelma is survived by her husband, George Drifford Martin Jr.; daughter, Debbie Martin; daughter-in-law, Susan Hayes Martin; grandchildren, Ty Russell (Veronica), Jessica Jacobs (Taylor) and Kathryn Martin; great-grandchildren, Grant and Ava Russell and Hayes Jacobs; niece-caregiver, Mona Allen; and many other nieces and nephews. Thelma, an avid Gamecock fan since the 1950's, enjoyed tailgating and cheering on the Gamecocks. She was a member of Saint Luke Lutheran church in Olympia. She was loved by everyone that knew her. Her kind heart and gentle soul will be missed by many. Graveside services are scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 1127 Olympia Ave, Columbia, SC 29201. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
8037717990
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved